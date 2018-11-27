Nushrat Barucha CONFIRMS signing Googly; speaks on working with Ekta Kapoor again

Nushrat Barucha, who has collaborated with Ekta Kapoor in the past for Love, Sex Aur Dhoka, will be reuniting with her once again for Googly. Last month we had reported that the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star will share screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana for the first time in Googly, a comedy entertainer. Now, the actress has not only confirmed about coming on board for the film but also spoke about working with producer Ekta Kapoor again.

Not surprisingly, she is all praises for Ekta Kapoor with whom she has worked during her initial years in the industry. Keeping that bond in mind and talking about the new collaboration, Nushrat said, “After working with Ekta in the past, this is a homecoming of sorts for me. I am excited to work with Ayushmann for this comedy entertainer. Interestingly, this year has been [favourable] for strong content-driven films; and this film will, hopefully, continue this tide.”

We quite agree with Nushrat’s statement on content driven films since Ayushmann Khurrana too tasted quite a bit of success this year. The actor’s performance in Andhadhun and Badhaai Ho was much appreciated. Also, it will be an interesting pair to see both actors coming together for a comedy entertainer since both of them are known for that kind of genre. While Nushrat gained fame with Pyaar Ka Punchnama series, Ayushmann made his debut with Vicky Donor. Both of which were comedies.

Coming back to Googly, it will be directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. While it will mark his directorial debut, the writer is already working with Ekta currently as he has written the Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra starrer Jabariya Jodi.

If reports are to be believed, Googly is expected to go on floor in the first week of December. If all goes well, the movie will release some time next year. Besides this, Nushrat will also be seen with Rajkummar Rao in Turram Khan, which will be produced by Hansal Mehta and Ajay Devgn.

