Last Updated 26.09.2017 | 8:57 PM IST

“It’s not a biopic on me” – Kapil Dev

BySubhash K. Jha

“It’s not a biopic on me” - Kapil Dev

Kapil Dev is not happy when I call to congratulate him on the bio-pic that all of Mumbai is talking about. “First of all, it is not a film on me. So it is not my bio-pic. It is apparently a film on the 1983 World Cup. Not about me,” says the legendary cricketer with gritted teeth.

But wasn’t he an integral part of the 1983 World Cup? “I was!” snaps back Kapil Paaji, “But so was Sunil Gavaskar, Mohinder Amarnath and so many others. So the film will probably be as much about them as me.”

And how does Kapil Dev feel about Ranveer Singh playing him in the film that Kabir Khan will direct?’ “I’ve no idea about that. All I know is that they’re making a film on the 1983 World Cup. I repeat, it’s not about me. And we’ve all been invited to be there in Mumbai for the formal announcement on 27 September. So I guess all of us will be there.”

