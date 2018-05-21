What next for Deepika Padukone?

It is no coincidence that Deepika Padukone has not signed a single film after Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat in spite the film’s huge success and her author-backed presence in it. What is stopping Deepika from saying yes to even one of the countless plum assignments that she has been flooded with after Padmaavat?

There are many theories as to why she is saying no to virtually everything that is offered to her. Some say it is a chronic shoulder/neck pain that she got while shooting a garba song during Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Ram Leela. However close friends shoot down this reason for her prolonged absence.

Another theory is that Deepika Padukone is clearing the decks for her impending marriage to Ranveer Singh. Again, a theory debunked by sources close to Deepika. “Her back/neck problem is being properly attended to and she will be fine soon. As for marriage plans, they in no way impinge on her career. No. The reason Deepika is not signing anything new is the quality of roles coming her way. They are all big banners with top heroes. But nothing even remotely as author-backed or inspiring as Padmaavat. At this stage in her career Deepika is no more content playing the conventional leading lady. It has to be a script that offers her as much to do as the male protagonist,” says a source in the know.

There is also the remuneration factor. Apparently, Deepika Padukone is asking for the kind of money that no major production house is willing to offer any leading ladies. Says the source, “She has gone on-record to claim she was paid more than the leading man in Padmaavat. Big banners like Yash Raj Films and Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions are not willing to pay her that kind of money.”

Also Read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan or Deepika Padukone who will star in Shah Rukh Khan’s Salute?