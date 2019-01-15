Nawazuddin Siddiqui extends support to environmental causes and here’s what he wants to do!

Nawazuddin Siddiqui may be busy with projects but that hasn’t stopped the actor from concentrating on social causes that he believes in. The actor has decided to support environment conservation, which has become a concern in urban areas and even encouraged people to take steps to fight the issue. Reports have it that Nawaz has urged people to plant trees and take up such drastic measures to bring about a change.

In fact, Nawazuddin Siddiqui spoke about the latest initiative that he has been promoting in media reports. He elaborated on the issues that Mumbai is facing as a city owing to its heavy traffic and high pollution rates adding the need for the city to plant more trees and create a green cover. He believes that the trees planted in the city are reducing day by day owing to the construction work and the need for man-made creations. And owing to the current situation, there is need for afforestation that will be a pivotal step taken towards preserving the environment and the atmosphere.

On the other hand, he also asserted that this initiative will prove positive for the citizens’ health too and is a dire measure to ensure their safety. Also, he added that this will help create awareness about the importance of planting trees and inspire the citizens to take this initiative forward.

On the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui made his South debut with Petta that also stars Rajinikanth along the lead. The film released last week and opened to positive reviews. The next film of the actor is the much awaited Thackeray where he will portray the role of the legendary politician Balasaheb Thackeray. The film is slated to release during Republic Day weekend, on January 25. The actor is also shooting for the second season of the popular digital series Sacred Games opposite Saif Ali Khan.

Also Read : “Playing Balasaheb has been a once in a lifetime opportunity” – Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Thackeray biopic