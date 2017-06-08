Nana Patekar joins the Maharashtra farmers’ protest

It’s a known fact that actors Nana Patekar and Makarand Anaspure have been working for the welfare of the farmers for years now. Nana Patekar has even extended his support with donation after farmers’ suicides increased in the last few years.

On Wednesday, Nana Patekar and Makarand Anaspure extended their support to the farmers’ agitation in the state. The actors have co-founded NAAM foundation that works for welfare for farmers and their families. Speaking about the farmers’ strike at a press conference, they said, “It is unfortunate that the farmers had to resort to a strike to survive. Everyone must support the ongoing struggle of farmers.

When asked about the ongoing strike, Nana added, “We were asked about our position on the ongoing farmer’s strike. NAAM supports the strike. The government may consider dropping farmers, who have other sources of income besides farming, from the list of beneficiaries. But those who solely depend on agriculture, must get a complete waive off.”