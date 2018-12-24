Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 24.12.2018 | 9:31 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Simmba Zero Cheat India Kedarnath Badhaai Ho 2.0
follow us on

Mahesh Manjrekar confirms Salman Khan will launch his daughter Ashwami Manjrekar in Bollywood

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Salman Khan has been someone who has given opportunities to many actors and newbies. A couple of years ago, he launched two actors Athiya Shetty and Sooraj Pancholi in his production, Hero. This year, Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain made their debut in LoveYatri. And next year, he is giving a platform to two new fresh faces Pranutan Bahl and Zaheer Iqbal in The Notebook.

Mahesh Manjrekar confirms Salman Khan will launch his daughter Ashwami Manjrekar in Bollywood

Now, veteran actor and filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Ashwami Manjrekar will also be launched by the superstar. Mahesh confirmed the news stating that Salman will launch his daughter and it will happen in sometime. They will cross the bridge when it is the right time. The actor said that he considers Salman has a very warm hearted person and they bond really well. Earlier in June this year, there were speculations that Ashwami will make her screen debut with Salman’s Dabangg 3.

In the past, Mahesh Majrekar and Salman Khan have shared screen space in many films including Jai Ho, Dabangg as Sonakshi’s dad, Ready and Bodyguard among others.

Also ReadNICKYANKA RECEPTION: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas head to Salman Khan’s house for the after party, prove there is NO BAD BLOOD

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

WHOA! Did Ranveer Singh just CONFIRM Andaz…

SCOOP: Bobby Deol to make debut on digital…

Bigg Boss 12: Somi Khan refuses to swear on…

Bigg Boss 12: Dipika Kakar FINALLY responds…

Prabhas - Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho to…

Bigg Boss 12: Karanvir Bohra, Sreesanth get…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification