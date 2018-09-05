Loveratri In Trouble: Defamation petition filed against film starring Salman Khan’s brother-in- law Aayush Sharma

Earlier in May this year, Alok Kumar, President of Vishnu Hindu Parishad had asserted in media reports that they won’t be allowing the Salman Khan produced film Loveratri to be exhibited in Indian theatres. The reason behind this was the accusation that the film’s title Loveratri distorts the name of the Hindu festival Navratri. Now, a couple of months on, and we hear yet another petition has been filed against the film, this time by advocate Ajaykumar Waghmare.

As per reports, Waghmare has moved the Aurangabad bench of the High Court saying that the film, Loveratri, is being released in and around the period of Navratri is obviously sacrilegious in its intention. In his petition, the advocate claims that the title of the film intentionally affects the standing of Hindus, and that the makers of the film have used the said title purely for monetary gain. Besides this, Waghmare also claims that the title Loveratri perverts the festival of Navratri into a festival full of ‘lewdness’ and ‘amorousness’.

Further in his petition, Waghmare also seeks that the title Loveratri be dropped along with certain objectionable scenes from the film, reasoning that this was nothing but an attempt to malign and project Hindu festival and women in derogatory manner. In addition to this, Waghmare also sought an unconditional apology from the makers of the film for hurting Hindu and women’s sentiments.

Though as of now, no further update on the petition is available, the film itself, Loveratri is said to be set against the backdrop of Navratri in Gujarat and stars Salman Khan’s brother in law Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain. Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, the film is slated to release on October 5.

