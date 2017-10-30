Legal action taken against Nawazuddin Siddiqui for outraging a woman’s modesty

With certain media reports publishing excerpts from the autobiography of Nawazuddin Siddiqui, ‘An Ordinary Life: A Memoir’, the actor is now facing legal trouble from various ends. Some of his statements about his past relationships, extra marital affairs has created furor and his confessions has further landed him in a legal soup of sorts as a case has been registered against him by Delhi advocate Gautam Gulati.

Reportedly, Gautam Gulati who came across the confessions made by Nawazuddin Siddiqui through articles, decided to file a complaint at the National Commission for Women [NCW] against the actor under sections 376, 497 and 509, which includes charges of rape, adultery and insulting the modesty of a woman. Talking about the same, Gulati asserted that he doesn’t know Niharika Gulati personally neither has he met her.

He added that it was quite evident from the excerpts [of the book] published that Nawazuddin had an affair with Niharika when he was married and had kept his Miss Lovely co-star in the dark about it. Gulati also accused Nawaz of using these details to mint money by increasing sales as well as gaining publicity for his memoir.

On the other hand, outraged by the intimate details shared by Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the memoir, Niharika Singh further had mentioned that her permission wasn’t taken before he went ahead with the publishing. The actress had revealed that she wasn’t aware of his wife in the village whom he had never spoken about during her affair with Nawaz.

Besides her, yet another girlfriend of Nawazuddin Siddiqui has come out in the open to speak about him. Actress Sunita Rajwar took to Facebook to share a long note to slam Nawazuddin Siddiqui alleging that he was always a sympathy seeker. She also revealed that they had parted ways after the actor shared intimate details of their relationship to mutual friends.