Kunal Kohli REVEALS the title of his next film about Ramayana – Ramyug

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

It seems that the epic tales of Indian mythology have attracted attention of filmmakers and producers. After Aamir Khan expressed his desire to take forward the twisted tale of Mahabharata, Kunal Kohli announced about his venture on Ramayana. While he is known for his romantic films, the filmmaker decided to experiment with this epic period drama for the first time. It has been titled Ramyug.

The Hum Tum filmmaker took to Twitter to announce about Ramyug wherein he shared a glimpse of the film’s poster. Even though the filmmaker has announced the title, the casting and other details are yet to be revealed. Considering that it is one of his most ambitious, Kunal is keen on helming the film in a much grander scale.

On the other hand, Kunal, who has already made his acting debut in the digital film Phir Se…, also had maintained in the past reports that he wouldn’t be acting in Ramyug. Kunal had also revealed that he will not only be directing the film but also producing it. On the casting front, the filmmaker wants to explore some new faces for the story.

He had earlier also asserted that Ramayana will retain its authentic and traditional essence without making use of the trend of adapting it into contemporary forms.

Ramyug is expected to go on floor this year. Although further details on the logistics etc. are yet to be made by Kohli, we hear that the director-producer is keen on releasing the film in 2019.

Also Read: Kunal Kohli to FINALISE a south actor to play Ram in Ramayan

