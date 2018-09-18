Kriti Sanon juggles between Housefull 4 and Luka Chuppi despite being unwell

Many actors take that extra mile to showcase their dedication towards their projects. Kriti Sanon is no different. In fact, the actress is ready to go a step beyond for her forthcoming films as she is working on them despite being unwell. Kriti is apparently juggling between the schedules of Luka Chuppi and Housefull 4 and due to the same the actress fell sick.

If reports are to be believed the hectic schedule of the films affected the health of Kriti Sanon. A source close to the actress spoke about the same saying, “Owing to her busy routine Kriti Sanon fell sick, however, the actress continued the schedule and is shooting for her upcoming next Housefull 4 in Jaisalmer. The actress who is juggling multiple projects has been running on a hectic schedule, hopping from one film set to another.

Kriti Sanon, who recently wrapped her schedule for the upcoming film Luka Chuppi, is currently shooting for Housefull 4 in Rajasthan. She confirmed the news of her falling sick on social media wherein she posted an Instagram story of her being sick and trying desi kadha for a speedy recovery to continue the shoot.

On the work front, Kriti Sanon has an exciting year to look forward to with projects like Housefull 4, Luka Chuppi, Panipat and Arjun Patiala. Housefull 4 will see Kriti reunite with her mentor Sajid Nadiadwala after her debut film Heropanti. The actress plays the leading lady opposite Akshay Kumar for the first time in this film.

As for her other films, Kriti will have Diljit Dosanjh, Kartik Aaryan and Arjun Kapoor as her leading men in Arjun Patiala, Luka Chuppi and Panipat respectively. Speaking of her current schedule, while she is shooting some important sequences for Housefull 4, the actress has also started her extensive prep for the period drama Panipat.

