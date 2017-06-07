Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 08.06.2017 | 8:59 AM IST

KriArj Entertainment joins hands with T-Series for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Fanney Khan

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who have previously shared screen space in Satish Kaushik’s 2000 directorial, Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai, and Subhash Ghai’s 1999 musical, Taal, are now set to re-unite for Fanney Khan.

Fanney Khan marks the directorial debut of Atul Manjrekar, who has been a part of the ad world for a decade and is a long-time associate of Mehra. The film will be entirely shot in Mumbai and is expected to go on floors this year end. Says Producer Bhushan Kumar, ‘We are committed to making concept driven films and are happy to associate with Prerna Arora’s KriArj Entertainment for a content driven film like Fanney Khan.”

Says, Virindrra Arora of KriArj Entertainment, “Fanney Khan for us is a combination of great talent with sheer enigma on the silver screen. Anil Kapoor Sir, who is a power house of talent, and Rakeysh ji, who is a brilliant film maker, and Aishwarya’s charisma, all put together, will surely lit up the screen. It will be one of our most cherished release of 2018.”

Says the ever enthusiastic, Prernaa Arora of KriArj Entertainment, “Working with Aishwarya is a dream come true, my greatest desire. She is not only a global icon but is hugely talented, immensely gorgeous and queen of all hearts. Its sheer honour & pleasure for us at KriArj. We are proud to be associated with a content driven studio like Bhushan Kumarji’s T-Series who are making great films like Hindi Medium.”

Fanney Khan will be jointly presented by T-Series and KriArj Entertainment.

