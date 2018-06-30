KEDARNATH: Abhishek Kapoor and Ronnie Screwvala drag Vashu Bhagnani to court

The Kedarnath controversy continues to haunt the makers despite the fact that Ronnie Screwvala came in as the producer. The Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan has been facing problems since earlier this year with the legal battles revolving around the film getting murkier. The latest one is that Vashu Bhagnani who signed an agreement with KriArj Entertainment is at the receiving end after he claimed to possess the distribution rights of the film. Owing to the same, producer Ronnie Screwvala and co-producer-director of the film Abhishek Kapoor, have sent a legal notice to him.

Earlier this week, during his battle with T-Series over the distribution rights of KriArj’s former films like Batti Gul Meter Chalu and others, Vashu had also casually claimed that he owns the distribution rights of Kedarnath. This irked the makers, Ronnie Screwvala and Abhishek Kapoor who have now moved the court and taken legal action against Vashu Bhagnani.

Sources have been quoted in reports stating that all rights, including distribution of Kedarnath is owned by Abhishek Kapoor under his banner Guy In The Sky as well as Ronnie Screwvala under his banner RSVP. If these reports are to be believed the matter was even settled a few days ago until Vashu rekindled it during his recent statement in media reports.

Lawyer Hitesh Jain, who represents the two producers of Kedarnath has asserted in reports that Vashu’s Pooja Entertainment has no claims or rights over the Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan film. He has also added that if Vashu Bhagnani has signed an agreement with Prernaa Arora at KriArj, then he should be demanding money from the latter. However, as far as, Ronnie and Abhishek are concerned, there is no involvement of Bhagnani in the film.

On the other hand, Vashu Bhagnani maintained that he received two letters from the Kedarnath team; one on June 20, when he wasn’t in the city and the other on June 28. However, he has maintained in reports that his legal team has given the response to the legal notice along with documents as evidence to the court.

Speaking of Kedarnath, the film is said to be a love story set against the backdrop of Uttarakhand floods. It marks the debut of Sara Ali Khan and is slated to release on November 30.

