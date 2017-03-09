Katrina Kaif injured on the set of Jagga Jasoos, will no longer perform at Zee Cine Awards

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Katrina Kaif injured on the set of Jagga Jasoos, will no longer perform at Zee Cine Awards news

Just a couple of days ago, media was abuzz with reports on Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif coming together for a performance at Zee Cine Awards. However, now we hear that the actress will no longer be performing at the awards gala owing to an injury.

Reportedly, sources close to Katrina Kaif claim that she was injured on the sets of her forthcoming film Jagga Jasoos as something heavy fell on her neck. The actress got severely hurt and soon a doctor was called on sets. She has been strictly advised rest for a couple of days and has been asked to stay away from any kind of physical activity or exertion.

Says Katrina Kaif’s spokesperson, “This is to clarify that Katrina Kaif will no longer be performing at the Zee Cine Awards, due to an injury she met with on the sets .The doctors have advised her rest and to strictly avoid any strenuous physical activity or exertion. Katrina is extremely disappointed that she was not able to work through the injury. She is recuperating and will resume work shortly after a period of rest.”

