Karan Wahi and Akshay Oberoi to star together for the first time in Hungama Play’s soon-to-be-released show Bar Code

Known for playing a variety of roles across television, films and the digital medium, both Karan and Akshay have developed a huge fan following over the years. Their fans have a reason to rejoice as the two will now be seen together for the first time ever in Hungama Play’s soon-to-be-released show, ‘Bar Code’. While details about the show are yet to be revealed, it is learnt that the duo will be seen playing best friends-turned-enemies in the series that will be set in the upscale nightclubs of Mumbai.

Confirms Karan Wahi, “Yes, it is true. I have shot for Hungama Play’s Bar Code along with Akshay and it is about to release very soon. My character in the show owns a nightclub and is highly motivated to win. His temper and arrogance often overshadow his ability to show love. Yet, at the core, he remains committed to his friends and those around him. I am glad to star in a digital show. I think the medium allows you to explore your creativity more than any other.”

Akshay Oberoi added, “My character in Bar Code is quite interesting. He is an achiever, has worked hard to get where he is in life and is not afraid to face his enemies. I have been lucky that I have had the chance to explore so many different characters but my role in Bar Code easily ranks as one of my favourite ones.”

Produced by Abhishek Pathak and directed by Vignesh Shetty, Bar Code is scheduled to premiere on Hungama Play soon.