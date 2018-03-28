Kapil Sharma CANCELS shoot with Rani Mukerji this time; here are the details

Kapil Sharma has come back to rule the small screen with Sony’s Family Time With Kapil Sharma and the first episode of the show is already out. While the show got mixed reactions, there have been reports of cancelling of shoot with the Baaghi 2 cast Tiger Shroff, & Disha Patani and more recently the Hichki star Rani Mukerji. We know that Kapil’s popularity thrives on him inviting various Bollywood celebs to his show and promoting their films in return. Well, this model worked very well for a while until recently. Kapil has developed a reputation of cancelling shows with Bollywood A-Listers and even making them wait for hours before finally starting to shoot.

Recently, Hichki star Rani Mukerji was supposed to promote her film on Kapil’s show but she never got to shoot with him. Reports claim that the said episode which was to feature Rani Mukerji talking about the post release success of her film Hichki was cancelled because of Kapil Sharma. Revealing what really went down; our sources close to the show have informed us that the said shoot was cancelled since the comedy star remained totally non-responsive to the channel. “Rani Mukerji was to shoot for the show at 6PM however, between 2PM and 5PM Kapil Sharma was totally non-responsive. Due to this, there was no clarity on whether the actual shoot would take place at the designated hour or had it been called off. This three hour wait period that Rani had to endure was uncalled for and hence the shoot was eventually cancelled”, revealed the source.

Interestingly, just last week, similar thing happened with the Tiger Shroff – Disha Patani shoot and the channel had to put up a statement claiming that the episode was cancelled due to a technical snag. Kapil also did some damage control as he took to Twitter to claim that he never was to shoot with the Baaghi 2 couple in the first place, so there is no question of canning the shoot. But despite all the white washing by the channel and the comedian himself, incidents about Kapil’s high handedness are not new in the industry.

Kapil Sharma is back on television after a long hiatus. His last show was The Kapil Sharma Show which went off air in September last year. This happened a few months after the comedian, got into a drunken brawl with his colleague and friend Sunil Grover on a flight from Melbourne to India.

