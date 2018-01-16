Kamal Haasan to pitch Vishwaroopam against Rajinikanth’s 2.0 on April 27?

Even as Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan prepare for Phase 2 of their age-old rivalry by combating in the political arena, Phase 1 has reared its ugly head again. Fierce rivals at the turnstiles, Rajini and Kamal are likely to lock horns on April 27 when Shankar’s 2.0 featuring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar is already slotted. According to sources in the know Kamal Haasan who is working round the clock to complete Vishawaroopam 2, hoped to release his film in the first week of April.

“But he won’t be ready in the first week, so he is looking at the last week of April. If Rajnikanth’s 2.0 also releases on April 27, so be it. Can’t be helped,” says the nonchalant source.

Interestingly Rajini-Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 won’t only have to deal with Kamal Haasan’s Vishwaroopam 2 but also with Krish’s Manikarnika and the Prabhas starrer Saho directed by the new kid on the Andhra block Sujeeth. All the three films are in the Telugu, Tamil and Hindi languages….just like Baahubali 2 – The Conclusion in 2017.