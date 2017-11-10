Kabir Khan’s web series faces roadblock after Saif Ali Khan quits

Kabir Khan, who is known for films like Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, decided to venture into digital platform with a period drama series. Set against the backdrop of India’s pre Independence era and particularly the time period of Second World War, Saif Ali Khan was said to play the protagonist in Kabir’s ambitious series. But now it seems that the actor has walked out of the same.

The said web-series to be directed by Kabir Khan was based on real life incidents, revolving around the Bose led army [Indian National Army] and the contribution of women in the same. The eight part mini-series is now in jeopardy after the lead actor Saif Ali Khan who was supposedly playing Colonel PK Sahgal, decided to walk out. The main reason behind the same is reportedly said to be conflict of interest.

It is a known fact that Saif Ali Khan plays a sardar cop in Netflix’s first Indian original series ‘Sacred Games’ based on the book by the same name. On the other hand, Kabir Khan’s web series featuring the same actor was said to be streaming on Amazon Prime. Hence in order to avoid any kind of dilemma, Saif decided to choose one of them and opted for ‘Sacred Games’ for which he has already started shooting.

On the other hand, for Kabir Khan’s web-series, a huge set has been erected at Mumbai’s popular suburban studio Film City but however, the filmmaker has currently put the shooting on hold for recasting.

It was also being said that the director was keen on casting Parineeti Chopra as Lakshmi Sahgal, [PK Sahgal’s colleague turned wife] in his web-series but the actress too has allotted her dates for her forthcoming films adding to the casting woes. Kabir Khan too will be involving himself in his next directorial, one of the India’s most anticipated biopics based on the iconic 1983 World Cup since the film is slated to go on floor next year.

So the filmmaker is currently busy juggling with his film commitments as well as is on a major hunt for leading actors and actresses for his web-series.