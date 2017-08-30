Has John Abraham HIKED his price to a WHOPPING Rs.15 crore?

Success and failure always impacts the remuneration of an actor but in John Abraham’s case, his fees have only been going up, irrespective of the fact whether his films have done well or not at the box office. Buzz is that the actor, whose last film Force 2 (2016) did average business, has now hiked his price from Rs.12 to a whopping Rs.15 crore – in just a year! And because of that a corporate house and a prominent music company have pulled out of two films John was acting in.

Says a reliable trade source, “The corporate house, who had produced Force 2 along with Vipul Amrutlal Shah and John, was approached to back Force 3 starring John Abraham but after going through the project cost and the film’s commercial viability, the studio decided to back out. They look at the feasibility of a project, including the star fees, which in their current lineup of projects, was not fitting in. They were interested in Force 3, as they share a great equation with Vipul but they had to take a more accounted call. They are not in the fray anymore as it does not fit into their scheme of things.”

A Bollywood producer adds, “These are insane numbers that actors are asking for and in today’s times films cannot be made on such inflated budgets. Most of the films John has acted in till today have been in losses. John does not have the market for it, nor has his films ever done more than Rs.35-36 crore. Force 2 grossed lifetime of Rs.36 crore. Only one film of his, Shoojit Sircar’s Madras Café did maximum lifetime collections of Rs. 45-46 crore (approx). Since his last three-four films has not grossed more than Rs. 35 crore and in every film people have lost money so how can he ask for Rs.15 crore? He shouldn’t ask for more than Rs. 3 crore. When the music company’s finance team heard what John quoted, they said it’s not workable at all. He needs to be realistic today as he’s not as bankable as the Khans or Akshay Kumar.”

The producer feels that it is because of John’s inflexible attitude about his price is the reason why the actor has just done only five films (and a special appearance in Wazir) post Shootout At Wadala (2013) in four years. “John is co-producing with KriArj Films, being paid Rs.12 crore by them and getting 25% backend profit hence he is doing Parmanu and some more films with them but none of the corporates are willing work with him because of his high fees. He think Parmanu will be a surefire winner at the BO but in today’s time nothing is certain.”

Despite numerous attempts to contact him, John Abraham remained unavailable for comment.