Jeetendra sexual assault case: Himachal High Court stays proceedings

Just a month ago, reports of Bollywood veteran Jeetendra being accused of sexual assault spread like wild fire. The Kapoor family patriarch was alleged of physically assaulting his cousin in a hotel followed by which the Himachal High Court kicked off the procedure against the actor. Now, reports have it that the High court has stalled its proceedings.

Reportedly, the Himachal High Court has put a stay on the proceedings of the Jeetendra sexual assault case. Speaking on the case, the victim lodged a complaint one month ago about Jeetendra alleged assaulting her approximately 47 years ago. The FIR was filed under section 354 of IPC after which the Himachal Pradesh police officials investigated the case.

The victim alleged that Jeetendra forced himself upon her in a hotel when he was 28 and she was 19. However, she didn’t register the complaint then since she didn’t want to involve her parents when they were alive.

On the other hand, the counsel of Jeetendra claimed this to be a fabricated allegation on the veteran actor. The counsel response also explained the Limitation Act 1963 according to which genuine complaints are supposed to be registered within three years of the act for appropriate investigation to be carried out. It also stated that this complaint was filed with the intention of maligning and defaming the star with a hidden personal agenda.

As for the recent developments, a hearing on the case has been scheduled for May 23. Until then, the proceedings will not be taken further.

Also Read: Shimla police book Jeetendra for sexually assaulting his cousin