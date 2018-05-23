Jaya Jaitly attacks Priyanka Chopra for wearing gown at Royal Wedding, PC fans troll her back

Not too long ago, Priyanka Chopra was bombarded with questions about her presence at the much talked about Royal Wedding. Courtesy, her friendship with the bride and now Princess Meghan Markle! The actress’ appearance too was under the scanner, considering that she was probably the only Bollywood celebrity to have attended the wedding. But nevertheless, the recent fashion reviews is a testament that she didn’t disappoint them except the textile queen Jaya Jaitly.

The Indian politician and Indian handicrafts curator, Jaya Jaitly, it seems expressed her disappointment over the attire of Priyanka Chopra. According to her, the actress should have showcased patriotism during the Royal Wedding by donning an Indian saree. Amidst many celebrities who promoted western culture, she slammed Priyanka for dressing up as a British aristocrat. Readers may be aware that the actress was dressed in Vivienne Westwood for the wedding and Christian Dior gown for the reception.

She took to social media to express her discontent.

How sad an Indian actor attending the royal wedding in UK should dress like a British aristocrat at Ascot rather than represent a free and independent India in a beautiful Sari. pic.twitter.com/zXF9zpCbMq — Jaya Jaitly (@Jayajaitly) May 20, 2018

On the other hand, reports have it that Jaya Jaitly also went on to make another statement on this incident. She went on to speak about the practice where actresses wear fancy gowns by designers who pay them to do so. She also concluded it by stating that the way Priyanka Chopra has the right to wear clothes the way she wants, she (Jaya) too has the right to express her opinion. According to her, the actress should have been dressed in Kanjeevaram or Benaresi saree.

Incidentally, this is not the first time that Priyanka Chopra has been embroiled in a controversy for not wearing a saree. In the past, when she interacted with our honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a private meeting, she received flak for her outfit on social media. The actress dressed up in a knee length dress for the meeting and it didn’t go down well with many netizens.

However, this time around, Priyanka’s fans and others came out in support of the actress and preferred to slam Jaya Jaitly back for her statements calling it unfair criticism. Many of them have further went on to talk about why women are often criticized for their clothes unlike men who can wear anything and get away with it.

Ma’am, a “free & independent India” should allow us to dress as we choose. Besides,we need to stop demanding that @priyankachopra be a perennial representative of India abroad. She has done the country proud,but she is an individual in her own right. Let’s give her a break,please https://t.co/a3TIRLV6kC — Anna MM Vetticad (@annavetticad) May 21, 2018

Dear @Jayajaitly maam and her friends,

There is a difference between being an #Indian at heart and just dressing up as one without feeling for the #tricolour #nation #soliders

THINK@priyankachopra ‘s dress@imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma ‘s wedding@MirzaSania ‘s comments on Kathua pic.twitter.com/HqIiYaML5R — Davneet Bakshi (@devil_bakshi) May 22, 2018

Mam, she’s stunning the world with her impeccable fashion statement.

Her dressing up as a royal makes her no commoner.

“To Dress to Occasion” is an art, and Priyanka Chopra has mastered it.

She attended a friend’s wedding & isn’t representing India.

Don’t overdo Indianness! — Jayanti (@jayantiijha) May 22, 2018

The woman can’t even attend a friend’s wedding without being criticised for her sartorial choices! She was there in her personal capacity, not as a representative of ‘India’. I never saw Indian men being criticised for wearing a suit on an international platform! https://t.co/yBi40kUfmX — SkinDactaraain (@Rash_mism) May 21, 2018

