Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 23.05.2018 | 9:45 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Raazi Sanju 102 Not Out Kalank Race 3 Bioscopewala
follow us on

Jaya Jaitly attacks Priyanka Chopra for wearing gown at Royal Wedding, PC fans troll her back

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Not too long ago, Priyanka Chopra was bombarded with questions about her presence at the much talked about Royal Wedding. Courtesy, her friendship with the bride and now Princess Meghan Markle! The actress’ appearance too was under the scanner, considering that she was probably the only Bollywood celebrity to have attended the wedding. But nevertheless, the recent fashion reviews is a testament that she didn’t disappoint them except the textile queen Jaya Jaitly.

Jaya Jaitly attacks Priyanka Chopra for wearing gown at Royal Wedding, PC fans troll her back

The Indian politician and Indian handicrafts curator, Jaya Jaitly, it seems expressed her disappointment over the attire of Priyanka Chopra. According to her, the actress should have showcased patriotism during the Royal Wedding by donning an Indian saree. Amidst many celebrities who promoted western culture, she slammed Priyanka for dressing up as a British aristocrat. Readers may be aware that the actress was dressed in Vivienne Westwood for the wedding and Christian Dior gown for the reception.

She took to social media to express her discontent.

On the other hand, reports have it that Jaya Jaitly also went on to make another statement on this incident. She went on to speak about the practice where actresses wear fancy gowns by designers who pay them to do so. She also concluded it by stating that the way Priyanka Chopra has the right to wear clothes the way she wants, she (Jaya) too has the right to express her opinion. According to her, the actress should have been dressed in Kanjeevaram or Benaresi saree.

Incidentally, this is not the first time that Priyanka Chopra has been embroiled in a controversy for not wearing a saree. In the past, when she interacted with our honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a private meeting, she received flak for her outfit on social media. The actress dressed up in a knee length dress for the meeting and it didn’t go down well with many netizens.

However, this time around, Priyanka’s fans and others came out in support of the actress and preferred to slam Jaya Jaitly back for her statements calling it unfair criticism. Many of them have further went on to talk about why women are often criticized for their clothes unlike men who can wear anything and get away with it.

 

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra visits Bangladesh as UNICEF ambassador, appeals fans to support Rohingya rehabilitation

Tags : , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

WOAH! Priyanka Chopra says she was THROWN…

Masaba Mantena is all for women empowerment…

Tabu joins Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra in…

Priyanka Chopra visits Bangladesh as UNICEF…

SCOOP: Disha Patani to star opposite Hrithik…

Priyanka Chopra's next production inspired…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification