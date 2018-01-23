Hrithik Roshan begins his Super 30 journey on the occasion of Saraswati Puja

The day of Saraswati Puja is regarded a very auspicious day in the life of artists, students and teachers around the country. What better day than this one for the team of Super 30 to start their journey for the film as it tells the story of a teacher and his students.

On this positive day, Hrithik Roshan took to Twitter and shared a message seeking blessings of the Goddess. He said, “On the auspicious day of Saraswati Puja and Basant Panchami, I am beginning my journey of Super 30 where I am playing a teacher for the first time. May the Goddess of learning bless this effort.”

Hrithik Roshan will be seen playing Anand Kumar in the film, a math genius and teacher of 30 meritorious and talented candidates each year from economically backward sections for the entrance examination for Indian Institute of Technology. The team will be starting the shoot for the film soon and preparations for the same have kick-started today.

It is for the first time that Hrithik Roshan will be seen playing the role of a teacher. Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films’ Super 30, directed by Vikas Bahl, is set to release on 23rd November 2018.