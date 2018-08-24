Here’s why the release of Helicopter Eela got pushed to October

Helicopter Eela, which was well on schedule, suddenly faced a setback when the man behind the camera, director Pradeep Sarkar took to the hospital. The filmmaker, unexpectedly, was diagnosed with dengue recently and was admitted for treatment. Despite the condition, the filmmaker also worked for a day for a small scene in the Kajol starrer.

The trailer of Helicopter Eela, that released a few days ago, was welcomed with a positive response. Not only did Kajol receive appreciation for the film but the concept of the film too resonated with the audience. The promotions too kicked off in full swing and although the actress has been continuing with the same and promoting the film, now we hear that the makers want to push the release date owing to the ill health of Pradeep Sarkar.

If reports are to be believed, even though he was hospitalized, Pradeep had left the hospital for a day and had come out to direct a special appearance. The cameo was to be done by megastar Amitabh Bachchan and was supposed to be the final scene left to be shot. Considering his condition, extensive care was taken to ensure that all measures were taken to keep Sarkar comfortable.

A source close to the development said, “Special care was taken with an ambulance and a doctor on standby on the set. He had an IV drip on his hand and after completing the shoot he went back to the hospital to continue with his treatment.”

On the other hand, it was the decision of producer Ajay Devgn who decided to shift the date to October. The source added, “Ajay did not want to continue the post of the film without Pradeep Sarkar and will wait for him to come out of the hospital and be fit enough to resume work.”

Ajay Devgn along with producer Jayantilal Gada (PEN) were supposed to release Helicopter Eela on September 7. However, owing to the current changes, the release has now been scheduled on October 12.

Also Read: This is how Kajol’s next got its title as Helicopter Eela