Here’s how John Abraham helped Anand Mahindra kick off the new range of Jawa bikes

Well, we all associate John Abraham with bikes, courtesy the Dhoom series. After the popularity of the film, we have often seen the actor confess about his love for the beasts that he likes to take a spin in on the streets. And there have been reports floating about the actor going on midnight rides. But all that aside, it is also an undeniable fact that John’s love for automobiles has also made him quite knowledgeable in the field and now the CEO of Mahindra, Anand Mahindra thanked John for inspiring his new range.

A day ago, Anand Mahindra along with Anupam Thareja and Boman Rustom Irani came together to revive and unveil the new range of Jawa bikes. During the launch event, Anand revealed about the story about how this idea came into being but we didn’t expect that it would have a Bollywood connection. No points for guessing that the connection was John Abraham indeed. As he started off with the tale of how Anupam had approached him with the idea of reviving Jawa bikes, was when Anand Mahindra also mentioned about how he bumped into John Abraham during a flight journey.

Speaking on the incident, Anand Mahindra said during the press conference, “Once when we were travelling in a flight back from Delhi, we gave John Abraham – the Bollywood actor, a ride. I knew that John Abraham was a biker. He was sitting next to me and I asked him, ‘I am thinking of looking at Jawa, what do you know about the brand?’ So John at his theatrical best, paused and said, ‘See it is like this – The Royal Enfield is like your skin, Jawa is in your blood yaa, it is in your blood.”

Well, the entrepreneur calls that as the epiphany of the business idea that has now been conceptualized further and executed in the form of new range of Jawa bikes.