Here’s what Alia Bhatt has to say about the pay disparity in Bollywood

After the success of Raazi, it has become an undisputed fact that Alia Bhatt has become one of the biggest Gen Y icons. The actress also has many successes to her credit. So it doesn’t come as a surprise that she was asked about the existing pay disparity between actors and actresses in Bollywood. While many actresses, in the past, have been vocal about this discrimination and have even raised voices against this, here’s what Alia Bhatt had to say about it.

While Sonam Kapoor had earlier revealed that the budget given to her for Veere Di Wedding was much lesser than the Varun Dhawan, John Abraham starrer Dishoom, Alia had a different opinion about her own films. Alia Bhatt explained in reports that according to her, the actor should be payed as per the crowd they are able to pull in theatres. She reasoned that when Varun Dhawan is able to pull more people for his film compared to her[self], she doesn’t expect her remuneration to be the same as Varun because of the actor has a much wider reach in comparison to her. Hence, she believes that money invested in these solo hero starrers need not be the same. She also added that subject plays an important role in such cases since every actor, every movie is different.

As for her remuneration, the actress has maintained a neutral stand wherein she has maintained that whilst she would never like to say never, she asserted that she wouldn’t let go of a movie just for remuneration. As for her fees, she advices everyone that one shouldn’t undervalue or overvalue themselves in any way and that’s the key!

Last seen in Raazi, Alia Bhatt will next feature in Kalank opposite an ensemble cast of Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt. The film will release on April 19 next year. The actress will also come together with her alleged beau Ranbir Kapoor in the Ayan Mukerji superhero drama Brahmastra.

