Here’s how Akshay Kumar will be celebrating his 50th birthday

Akshay Kumar is currently riding high on the success of Toilet-Ek Prem Katha and it is undoubtedly much deserved considering that the film managed to break the dry spell in Bollywood. Now, the actor is planning to ring in his 50th birthday in a rather interesting manner and the celebrations, we hear will continue for long.

Akshay Kumar will turn a year older on September 9 and owing to the fact that he will turn 50 this year, he plans to mark the celebrations in two different ways – one with his wife and kids and one with his parents and in laws. Although earlier he had maintained that it will be a low-key affair with lunch or dinner date with family, it seems that it was his daughter Nitara’s idea to do something more elaborate.

In fact, his five year old daughter has expressed her desire to see the snow and knowing Akshay’s love for his children, the actor was more than happy to oblige. The family, which includes his wife Twinkle Khanna and his son Aarav, will take off to Switzerland for a four day trip during the birthday weekend. But that is not the only part of the celebrations.

From what we hear, the celebrations of Akshay Kumar’s 50th birthday will kick start from the first week itself, wherein there will be a puja held at his Mumbai residence. Besides his wife and children, it will be attended by his mother Arun Bhatia, sister Alka, mother-in-law Dimple Kapadia and sister-in-law Rinke Khanna Saran.

On the film front, Akshay Kumar was recently working on his wife and former actress Twinkle Khanna’s debut production PadMan. Besides this, the actor will be seen in Reema Kagti’s Gold as well as Bhushan Kumar’s Mogul.