Govinda’s nephews Vinay Anand and Krushna Abhishek team up for a film

90s superstar Govinda may not be frequenting the silver screen like before and his nephews too are busy making a name in the entertainment industry but not in Bollywood. However, now his nephews, Vinay Anand and Krushna Abhishek are teaming up for a film in Bollywood and the two will share screen space for the first time.

Vinay Anand who has previously acted in films like Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya and Krushna Abhishek who is a popular comedian will come together for a film based on youth and it will also mark the directorial debut of Ravi Shankar Anand. Talking about the film, Vinay revealed that Krushna’s role will revolve around the comedy zone whereas his will be a surprise element in the film. However, he also asserted that while his role is something different from what he has done by far, Krushna’s role will be something far better than the ones he has done until now.

Vinay Anand, who started off his career in Bollywood, soon became a popular name in the Bhojpuri industry. As for Krushna, his comic timing was widely appreciated and he has done several comedy shows on television and has become a popular TV star. He is currently seen in the show titled ‘The Drama Company’ along with veteran Bollywood star Mithun Chakraborty.

On the other hand, the film featuring Vinay Anand and Krushna Abhishek is also said to have two superstars who will be a part of the cast but their names are being kept under wraps as of now. Produced by Vinay’s production banner Flying Horses as well as 7 AJ World Entertainment, the untitled venture is slated to release by mid-2018.