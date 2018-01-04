Genelia D’Souza did not speak to Riteish Deshmukh on the sets of their debut and he explains it all

One of the most loved couples of Bollywood, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza managed to keep their relationship under wraps for almost a decade after which they tied the knot in 2012. The two met on the sets of their debut film Tujhe Meri Kasam and Riteish Deshmukh revealed an interesting anecdote about their first meeting recently.

A couple of days ago, Riteish Deshmukh took to Twitter to celebrate the 15th anniversary of his debut film Tujhe Meri Kasam which released on January 2. In fact, he posted about how the film changed his life forever saying, “3rd Jan 2003 : 15 years ago #TujheMeriKasam released. Debut film: Life changed. Architect became an actor. Costar @Geneliad become my baiko. #15YearsOfTujheMeriKasam.”

Further, he also went on to speak about his meeting with his ‘baiko’ Genelia D’Souza for the first time. Apparently once their film went on floor, for the first couple of days, Genelia did not speak to Riteish at all because he was the son of the then Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Vilasrao Deshmukh. In fact, Riteish went on to give us a glimpse of their first conversation.

“@geneliad didn’t speak to me for the first two days during the shoot of the film because my father was the Chief Minister on Maharashtra then. #15YearsOfTujheMeriKasam.” He added, “The first thing @geneliad asked me was – ‘where is your security?’ I replied – ‘I don’t have any’ … #15YearsOfTujheMeriKasam.” The fun banter between this husband-wife has always set marriage goals in the past and let’s hope that their romance continue.

On the other hand, Riteish also thanked everyone associated with the film including the producer and filmmaker who gave him an opportunity to make a career in Bollywood. “Sincere thanks to Director Vijaya Bhaskar Ji – I Love You Sir, Producer Shri Ramoji Rao Sir Respect. Cinematographer Kabir Lal Sir- who recommended me. #15YearsOfTujheMeriKasam.”

Interestingly, besides acting in Bollywood, Riteish Deshmukh has now even turned producer with regional cinema and has been earning lots of accolades for his films.