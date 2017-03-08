Find out what’s Taapsee Pannu planned for Women’s Day this year

Taapsee Pannu who’s next has her playing the badass agent in Naam Shabana has been raking in good reviews for her incredible hard work. She has undergone extensive physical training for two long months to pull off the high octane stunts in the film. While she has time and again stressed on the importance of self-defense, Taapsee has also been invited to several women oriented events especially marking the occasion of International Women’s Day.

In a unique way to ensure that she does her very best to support as many as causes for woman safety and empowerment, Taapsee will be attending not just one but four events representing this message. What’s so unique about it is that each of these events are being held in different cities. Taapsee will start off in Hyderabad to flag off a women police marathon and will soon after fly to New Delhi to deliver a talk on importance of self-defense. From there she will head to Pune to confer awards to women who have done incredible work in several walks of life and will sum it up in Mumbai at an event where influential media and entertainment personalities would be speaking on various topics of women empowerment.

Called the WeSpeak, Taapsee will be speaking extensively about the growing importance of learning self-defense for women in today’s day and age. “It’s a phase that I’m really enjoying. The issues and values I stood on for years are finally getting platforms to go out to my audience. I am happy that my movies which I have done or I’m doing have helped people notice my stand as an actor and more importantly as a human being. I am more than happy to make myself a part of all the occasions and events on this International Women’s day”, says Taapsee.