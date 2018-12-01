Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 01.12.2018 | 8:18 PM IST

EXCLUSIVE: Tanuj Garg and Atul Kasbekar buy the rights to the German cult film, Run Lola Run

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ellipsis Entertainment, headed by Tanuj Garg and Atul Kasbekar among others, has many stories in the pipeline. After the success of Vidya Balan starrer Tumhari Sulu, now they have bought rights to yet another film led by the female protagonist. Ellipsis Entertainment has bought the rights to the German cult film, Run Lola Run.  This thriller is about a woman who has only 20 minutes to come up with a huge sum of money in a very short period of time to save her boyfriend. While the rights have been bought, the casting of the film is still under progress as it would need a strong female lead.

EXCLUSIVE Tanuj Garg and Atul Kasbekar buy the rights to the German cult film, Run Lola Run

Run Lola Run starred Franka Potente, Moritz Bleibtreu, Herbert Knaup among others. The film was selected as the German entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 71st Academy Awards but wasn’t nominated.

Meanwhile, Ellipsis Entertainment has an exciting film coming up with Emraan Hashmi starrer Cheat India. The film is a social drama revolving around the malpractices in the education system.

Also Read: Atul Kasbekar and Tanuj Garg collaborate for Ellipsis Entertainment

