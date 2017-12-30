EXCLUSIVE: CBFC Chairman Prasoon Joshi clarifies on Padmavati title change and censor cuts

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and his Padmavati producers Viacom18 Motion Pictures have been under quite pressure. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had resent the film back to the makers and the protests against the film were never-ending. Today, it was learned that the Examining Committee of the CBFC viewed the film Padmavati on December 28 and it got cleared with a U/A certificate subject. Besides this, the title has been changed from Padmavati to Padmavat.

Now, the rumours have been rife that the CBFC order major cuts in the film. But, Chairman Prasoon Joshi is setting the record straight on the green signal given to the film and the rubbished the rumours about 26 cuts.

Here is what Prasoon Joshi has to say about it:

1. Are there numerous cuts as a few media houses are saying?

A. Incorrect. There are no cuts suggested in this film by CBFC only 5 modifications

These are as follows

1. To change the disclaimer clearly to one that does not claim historical accuracy

2. The title to be changed from Padmavati; the discussed change is to Padmavat as the filmmakers have attributed their material/creative source as the fictional poem Padmavat and not history.

3. Make modifications in the song ‘Ghoomar’ to make the depiction befitting the character being portrayed

4. Modify the incorrect/misleading reference to historical places

5. Add a disclaimer which clearly makes the point that the film in no manner subscribes to the practice of Sati or seeks to glorify it.

2. Have these changes being agreed to by the filmmakers?

A. Yes. These are completely in agreement with the filmmakers- the producers and Director of the film.

3. When was the film seen by the CBFC?

A. The viewing took place late on the 28th of December evening, where I was present along with the Examining Committee members and the Special panel. A long discussion ensued post which the filmmakers were met as well.

4. Why a special panel?

A. Considering the complexities and concerns around the film, the requirement for a special panel was felt by CBFC to add perspective to the final decision of the CBFC official committee. The filmmakers, Bhansali Productions, in a written communication to CBFC, had themselves too requested for a special panel of historians/academicians and members of the Rajput community to view the Film.

5. Is having a special panel a new precedent set by CBFC?

A. Having a specialist panel at CBFC has been done before . Can cite two examples: “Aarkashan’ wherein an eminent panel representing a concerned group was created and also in case of Jodhaa Akbar wherein historical experts were called in.

6. Who were the people in the specialist panel?

A. The special panel consisted of Shri Arvind Singh from Udaipur, Dr. Chandramani Singh and Prof K.K. Singh of the Jaipur University. The members of the panel had insights and also some reservations regarding the claimed historical events and socio-cultural aspects which were duly discussed at length

7. The decision and your comments?

A. To give the film U/A certification. This was an unprecedented and tough situation. I am glad that following a balanced approach we resolved the task at hand in a pragmatic and positive manner.