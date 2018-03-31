EXCLUSIVE: Abbas-Mustan back in action! Sign Sanjay Dutt for their next (read ALL details)

Directors Abbas and Mustan are back and how! After the box office debacle that Machine was, they are coming back once again with a thriller. The movie will have Sanjay Dutt in the lead role and the rest of the cast will be finalised soon. A little birdie close to the development has told us that the director duo has liked and finalised a new script. Bollywood’s baba Sanjay Dutt has okayed it. The movie will go on floors next year, balance cast crew yet to be finalised.

It was touted that Sanjay Dutt would be a part of a Karan Johar production which had Sridevi in the lead role. But after her untimely demise, she was replaced by Madhuri Dixit. Therefore, it is speculated that he quit the movie owning to the history he shares with the ‘Dhak Dhak’ girl.

Sanjay Dutt will be seen in Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 which will release on the actors 59th birthday this year. He also has another film called Torbaaz which will be shot extensively in Afghanistan and helmed by Girish Malik. He will star in Ashutosh Gowariker’s period drama Panipat which is on the based on the Third Battle of Panipat. In addition to this, a full-fledged biopic is being made on his controversial life. It is Ranbir Kapoor’s most ambitious project yet and has him playing Dutt. The movie is helmed by good friend Rajkumar Hirani.

Sanjay Dutt’s last movie was Bhoomi which was a box office debacle. Looks like Sanjay Dutt fans have lots to look forward to with the slew of movies that he is a part of in coming months!

