Deepika Padukone is not the least bit cowed down by Padmavati’s opposers

Even by their deplorably low standards of vilification, the Karni Sena hit a new armpit-level of slander when they threatened to cut Deepika Padukone’s nose for commenting that India as a nation has regressed.

A friend of Deepika says the actress can’t stop laughing over the threat. “You are threatening a woman with cutting her nose giving a mythological parallel as justification. If that is not a sign of regression, what is? Anyway, Deepika Padukone is not the least scared. She has been provided security but her movement remains far from restricted. She will continue to promote Padmavati, though now the entire Padmavati team has advised her to exercise caution in her pronouncements. So she won’t make any comments on the vandals masquerading as protesters. Her outburst against regressive elements was spontaneous and emotional.”

Deepika Padukone’s friend says she has never been afraid of speaking her mind. “In this she is one with her mentor and friend Shah Rukh Khan who will say what he has to say, come what may. Deepika learnt the art of candour from her father (badminton champ Prakash Padukone) and she continues to speak her mind and assert her will according to her conscience. And Deepika cannot suffer fools easily. Unfortunately right-thinking people are not left with much of a choice in the matter these days.”

For those apostles of mischievous violence who hoped Deepika Padulone would act the shrivelling violet after the olfactory threat, there is news: the actress intends to continue doing exactly the promotional events planned for Padmavati though now she will move around more cautiously and will a beefed up security.

Says Deepika Padukone’s friend, “She’s more worried for her director Sanjay Leela Bhansali than herself. Deepika doesn’t fear the goons. She once told a friend, ‘The more you give in to irrational forces, and the more you cow down to bullies, the more they attack you. Never show your vulnerability even to those whom you love the most.’”

There are plenty of hushed whispers on why Deepika Padukone’s two Padmavati co-stars are so silent when she has been openly threatened physical violence. Says Deepika’s friend, “She can’t speak on Shahid Kapoor, as they are not close friends. But as far as Ranveer Singh is concerned, he is very, very worried and concerned. However Ranveer has been forbidden by the Padmavati team from making any comments. There is way too much speculation about how an A-lister hero could play an out-and-villain. To quell the slanderous rumour of a romantic liaison between Ranveer’s character and Deepika’s character, the Padmavati team has advised them to not promote the film together. It is a tactical move. If the public sees them together they will presume that the couple has scenes together in the film. Which, let us reiterate, they do not.”