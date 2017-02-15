Deepika Padukone does a look test for Anand L Rai’s film with Shah Rukh Khan

Earlier this month we had reported that the R. Madhavan – Kangna Ranaut starrer Tanu Weds Manu Returns director Anand L. Rai was all set on commencing work on his next venture soon. In fact we had also reported that the said venture would feature none other than the Raees star Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role.

Though the producers of the film Eros have managed to keep details under wraps, rumour was that Deepika Padukone who was seen making her Hollywood debut earlier this year with the film XXX: The Return of Xander Cage was in talks with the makers to come on board. Well, now we hear that the actress has in fact done a look test for the film, however the same is being kept very hush hush in trade circles. On the other hand when contacted the producers of the film Eros state that they have no update on the same.

As for the film, the untitled venture made headlines a while back when reports surfaced that Rai had apparently approached Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies to produce the film. However, the said rumours were later laid bare when Eros issued a statement claiming that the film which was being made under Anand L. Rai’s Colour Yellow was an Eros International production since Rai’s production house comes under the same roof as Eros.