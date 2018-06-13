Deepika Padukone champions the cause for mental health after Kate Spade, Anthony Bourdain’s suicide

Deepika Padukone has always championed for mental health since she opened up about her own struggle in 2015. She took to Insta through her Live Love Laugh Foundation and said that it was depression which took lives of Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain. Her post read, “Every 40 seconds, a person dies by suicide (WHO)…Last week, the world lost two of it’s shining stars [Spade and Bourdain] to the growing epidemic that is depression. They did not take their own lives. DEPRESSION did. Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain were pioneers in their respective fields…To the outside world, they seemed ‘happy’. They seemingly “had to all”…Just like other illnesses, depression does not discriminate.”

She added, “Depression today is a growing epidemic…Asking someone to just “snap out of it” is the equivalent of telling someone with a broken leg to continue walking.” Well, we believe what she said is hundred per cent true and therefore support the initiative whole heartedly. Deepika has struggled with depression in past and has never shied away from admitting to it, thus breaking the stigma.

Deepika Padukone was in the news after her building in Prabhadevi, Mumbai caught fire. Luckily there were no casualties and around 95 people were rescued from the spot.

