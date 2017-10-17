Court orders Koena Mitra to repay Rs. 22 lakh with interest to a friend

Although we haven’t spotted the Apna Sapna Money Money actress Koena Mitra on the big screen for a while, the actress’ name seems to have resurfaced in a legal financial case. Koena Mitra’s alleged former close friend, Poonam Sethi moved the court last year in 2016 after post-dated cheques amounting to Rs. 22 lakhs given by the actress bounced.

In her complaint filed at the Oshiwara police station against Koena Mitra, Poonam Sethi has reportedly claimed that the actress owes her Rs.22 lakhs which were taken by her between 2012 and 2013 at varied intervals. In the said suit, Sethi had alleged that Mitra with whom she used to share a close bonding had asked her to help her with Rs. 10 lakhs during an extreme financial crisis in July 2012. Considering her own tough condition, Sethi however could help her with only Rs. 5 lakhs which were transferred to Mitra’s account after which Mitra even returned her a sum of Rs. 1 lakh in January.

Post that, Sethi continued to pay to help her friend out of her financial troubles, by lending her Rs. 6 lakh [through a bank transaction], Rs. 3 lakh in cash and later Rs. 9 lakh in May during intervals. Later, Koena Mitra issued four post-dated cheques to Sethi amounting to Rs. 22 lakhs [the entire amount that Mitra owed Sethi] but all the cheques bounced which prompted Sethi to take legal action against Koena.

In December 2013, Poonam Sethi had also asserted that despite repeated attempts, Koena had failed to pay her the entire lump-sum.

On the other hand, Koena Mitra hasn’t made an appearance in court despite repeated summons. Observing her lack of defence over the complaint registered against her, the City Civil Judge MH Shaikh, now taking Poonam’s word for it, has asked Koena Mitra to repay the sum of Rs. 22 lakhs that she owes her along with nine percent of interest since March 2016, when the complaint was registered against her.