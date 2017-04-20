CONFIRMED: Rishi Kapoor to have special appearance in Nawazuddin’s Siddiqui’s Manto

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor will be seen making a special appearance in filmmaker Nandita Das’ upcoming biographical film titled Manto which is based on the life of controversial Indo- Pakistani writer Saadat Hasan Manto.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is playing the title role in the upcoming film. On Wednesday, the actor shared his experience on working with Rishi Kapoor. He wrote, “It was indeed a pleasure sharing the screen with Rishi Kapoor sir, what an amazing energy you possess even now.”

Responding to Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s praise, Rishi Kapoor wrote, “Thank you Nawaz! Did that bit for Nandita Das and ‘Manto’ — title role played by you. We will have fun working together in the future.”

The character was supposed to be played my later veteran actor Om Puri. Due to his untimely passing, the role was then offered to Rishi Kapoor. It is yet to be revealed what role Rishi will be playing. The film went on floor on March 15, 2017.

