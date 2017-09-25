CONFIRMED: Karan Wahi to star opposite Urvashi Rautela in Hate Story 4

After the release of Hate Story in 2012, the rise in erotic thrillers in Bollywood increased. The franchise then saw Hate Story 2 and Hate Story 3 hit screens in 2014 and 2015 respectively with two television actors taking the lead roles in respective films.

It has been observed that, in the last few years, the line between the film industry and television industry has been getting blurred. Many B-town celebs are appearing on TV whereas TV actors are starring in movies. Now, another TV actor who will star in a lead role is Karan Wahi.

After appearing in character roles in films, Karan Wahi is all set for another outing in Bollywood as the lead with Hate Story 4. We have learned that Karan will be starring opposite Miss Diva 2015-Miss Universe India Urvashi Rautela in the fourth installment.

Karan Wahi, who was recently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi, will be the third TV actor to star in this erotic thriller franchise. Earlier, Jay Bhanushali starred in Hate Story 2 and Karan Singh Grover in Hate Story 3.

Milap Zaveri will be penning the dialogues for Hate Story 4. As for the film, Hate Story 4 will be helmed by Vishal Pandya again and produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series.