Complaint filed against Raveena Tandon by Bhubaneshwar Temple authorities, actress responds

90s diva Raveena Tandon recently found herself in the midst of a controversy when she faced the wrath of temple authorities. The authorities were miffed with the actress for shooting an ad inside the Lord Shiva temple premises in Bhubaneshwar.

The location in question was the famous Sri Lingaraj Temple in the Odisha capital. Raveena Tandon was said to be shooting within the no-camera zone of this Lord Shiva temple. The actress was alleged to be shooting for an ad in the 11th Century old temple.

On the other hand, Raveena Tandon took to social media to respond to all these accusations. The actress also supported a few counter allegations being imposed on the temple authorities. It started when Raveena’s picture from the temple premises started doing the rounds on the internet. The actress and her supporters questioned as to how other devotees were allowed to carry their cellphone camera within the premises and shot the actress whilst she was offering her prayers.

Furthermore, the supporters also claimed that Raveena Tandon wasn’t shooting but casually interacting with the devotees and the other authorities in the temple. Miffed over the constant allegations, the actress finally reacted on Twitter to one of the posts shared by her supporter. Raveena said, “Finally the right action taken ! All this Fake news of a Fictional Fir that was doing the rounds! Shocking that some reporters and channels don’t even know the difference between a complaint and an FIR !”

