Censor delay almost ruins Sanjay Dutt’s comeback film Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3

Sanjay Dutt is all set to make a comeback with his new drama on crime and infidelity Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3. The third film in the franchise directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia almost didn’t get released this week because of a delay in censor certification.

A source in the know reveals, “The producers wanted a ‘UA’ but the censor board after viewing the film and its hard-hitting content suggested an ‘A’ certificate with some cuts in the violence which the producer was unwilling to take. The argument back and forth continued longer than expected. And the film finally received its censor certificate late on Wednesday afternoon, just hours away from release, causing undue pressures on the distribution and marketing.”

However producer Rahul Mittra who also plays a role in Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3, exonerates the censor board of all guilt, “The censor certificate got delayed due to a technical reason.We are responsible for it, not the censor board. But we got the certificate just in time.”

Mittra has been hobbling for the few weeks with a cast in his foot. He explains, “For the past three weeks I’ve been working with a broken foot. I broke it in Singapore while I was there with Sanjay Dutt for our trailer launch. The stair was broken and I tripped on it. I came from Singapore to Mumbai on a wheelchair.”

But it all seems worth it to the harried producer. “Sanjay Dutt and I were in Noida on Wednesday at a mall. There were ten thousand people there to greet us. It was overwhelming. I think after the bio-pic Sanju, people are ready to see the real Dutt in a film which has him back in action.”

In more ways than one.

Also Read: SAHEB, BIWI AUR GANGSTER 3: From Khalnayak to Gangster, Sanjay Dutt turns into a suave kingpin for this thriller