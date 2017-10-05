BREAKING: Tiger Shroff plays a father in Baaghi 2

It’s not every day that a new-age Bollywood hero agrees to play a father at an age when he is barely ready for marriage. Varun Dhawan did it in Sriram Raghavan’s Badlapur. Now in Baaghi 2 which choreographer Ahmed Khan directs, Tiger Shroff will play a father to a seven-year old girl.

Apparently, the script required someone older as it is the story of an NRI who has had an affair and unknown to him, a child in the past. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala wanted to sign his favourite Salman Khan for the role. But Salman’s unavailability immediately put Sajid on the trail of his other favourite, Tiger Shroff.

Says Tiger Shroff, “Without giving away my role, I’d like to say I play a character in Baaghi 2 that I’ve never played before. There is no fun in doing the same thing again and again.”