BREAKING: Salim Khan told distributors to wait till July end for Tubelight refund citing THIS REASON!

Readers may recall that, only earlier this week, we had reported that Salman Khan met up with some of the distributors of his film Tubelight, which failed to live upto the expectations at the Box-Office. The reported outcome of the meeting was that Salman and his family agreed to compensate the distributors. When asked about the same, Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan had said that a producer needs to stand up and take responsibility when a distributor suffers a loss.

The latest update on the same is that Salim Khan has now apparently asked the distributors to wait till July end, as that will be the time when he will be handing over the refunds, not before analysing the lifetime collections of Tubelight, which is still running in the theatres.

Watch this space for developments.