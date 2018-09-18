BREAKING: Parineeti Chopra paired opposite Rajkummar Rao in Anurag Basu’s next

Anurag Basu is achieving a casting coup of sorts for his next, the sequel to his hit film Life In A Metro. We have now learnt that Anurag has signed Parineeti Chopra. We had earlier reported that Rajkummar Rao has been brought on board for the film. And now it has been further revealed that the actress is being paired opposite Rao in the film for the first time.

Confirming the same, a source close to the development of the film said, “Parineeti has always wanted to collaborate with Anurag because she loves his films and his vision to make something extraordinarily different. Anurag too has loved Parineeti’s acting skills and finally their collaboration is happening for Life In A Metro sequel. Anurag is pairing her up with Rajkummar Rao. Since both actors are considered superb at their craft, it will be a pairing to watch out for!”

For the uninitiated, Life In A Metro was an anthology of sorts that eventually gets connected with each other. The prequel featured many actors like Shilpa Shetty, Shiney Ahuja, Kangana Ranaut, Sharman Joshi, Konkana Sen Sharma, Irrfan Khan, and Kay Kay Menon amongst others. The film deals with the complex web of relationships set against the backdrop of the urban, modern and corporate world.

On the other hand, Anurag Basu is collaborating with both actors for the first time. Interestingly, Parineeti Chopra already has an interesting line up of films and she is already featuring in another sequel, Namaste England that features her opposite Arjun Kapoor. Besides that, the actress will be seen alongside Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Akshay Kumar’s Kesari and Jabariya Jodi with Siddharth Malhotra.

As for Rajkummar Rao, he was last seen in Stree. The actor will next be seen in films like Made In China, Mental Hai Kya amongst others.