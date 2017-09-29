BREAKING: Aanand L Rai confirms Tanu Weds Manu 3 is not happening; confirms his next with Dhanush

Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan starrer Tanu Weds Manu holds a special place in filmmaker Aanand L Rai ‘s heart as it was his first blockbuster. Since then, Aanand L Rai has gone on to make several films including sequel Tanu Weds Manu Returns which, again, was a hit. Both the films won her accolades from critics and audience. The actress even won National Award for the sequel.

While there were rumours that the third installment of Tanu Weds Manu could not work out due to differences between Kangana Ranaut and Aanand L Rai, the filmmaker has quashed all the rumours. More so, recent reports suggested that he was indeed making Tanu Weds Manu 3 which would star Kangana Ranaut.

According to a leading daily, Aanand L Rai recently rubbished the rumours about fallout with Kangana Ranaut. He even added that he had enjoyed working with Kangana Ranaut on Tanu Weds Manu and said that they shared a great rapport. After he had finished Raanjhanaa [2013] and she finished Queen [2014], they decided to come together for Tanu Weds Manu Returns [2015].”

Kangana Ranaut’s spokesperson has also confirmed that she will be meeting Aanand L. Rai after she is done with Manikarnika- The Queen of Jhansi. When she was asked about the fallout between her and Aanand L Rai, she said that she had make sure the Datto and Tanu, the characters in Tanu Weds Many Returns, were drastically different. She added that it had required a lot of work which might have distanced her with the filmmaker. She had also said that Aanand L Rai was someone who needed a lot of pampering.

Lastly, Kangana Ranaut said that once the pressure of Manikarnika- The Queen of Jhansi is off her, she will surely meet and spend time with Aanand L Rai. She said that the third part of Tanu Weds Manu will have to be crackling. So far, she has not discussed anything but the film might happen next year.

But, there is a new twist to the story. Aanand L Rai has rubbished all the speculations around the third installment. When contact Aanand L Rai to ask about the film, he said, “Tanu Weds Manu 3 is definitely not happening. I do have something else in the pipeline with Dhanush and will start work on it only post filming my current movie.”

Spokesperson of Color Yellow Productions said, “There is no truth to the report. No such film is in the pipeline.”

As of now, Aanand L Rai is working with Shah Rukh Khan in an untitled project in which the superstar will be seen as a dwarf. The film also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.