Boney Kapoor’s twitter account hacked by some miscreants?

Social media has its own share of pros and cons. While on one hand, there have been many who have been benefitted by the social media; on the other hand, there have been others who have got victimised because of this. The latest Bollywood celeb who has become a prey to the social media is none other than the celebrated film maker Boney Kapoor.

Recently, it was discovered that Boney Kapoor, whose Twitter account was last used by him on 20 September 2015, suddenly became active and the user under the name of ‘Boney Kapoor’ started asking for money in the name of ‘Lucknow Show funds’. All of this was a crystal clear indication that Boney Kapoor’s account had been hacked by some miscreants.

While there has been no communication from Boney Kapoor or his team regarding the hacked account, nor there has been any news of them filing a police complaint regarding the same.

Watch this space for developments.