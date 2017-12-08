Bollywood Hungama is now on Alexa

Alexa is Amazon’s cloud-based voice service available on tens of millions of devices from Amazon and third-party device manufacturers. Billed as an intelligent personal assistant developed by Amazon, it was first used in the Amazon Echo and the Amazon Echo Dot devices.

It has become quite popular across the world. It won’t be wrong to say that it is one of the hottest technological innovations and many reputed companies have realized its potential. Bollywood Hungama is now proudly on Alexa and what’s more, it is the first Bollywood portal in the world to do so!

On Bollywood Hungama-Alexa skill, one can listen to Bollywood news, gossips, reviews etc. in both English and Hindi. The news and reviews are instantly updated on Alexa as soon as it’s up on the website of Bollywood Hungama.

Besides Bollywood Hungama, Alexa is also partnering with other developers in India to integrate popular India-specific skills with the voice assistant. Ola, Goibibo, Ixigo, Jet Airways, Faasos, Box8, ESPNCricinfo, The Times Of India, NDTV, UrbanClap etc also have skills associated with Alexa. However, as said above, out of all these, Bollywood Hungama is the only Bollywood news portal that’s a part of the growing Alexa movement.

All you need to do is to download the Alexa companion app. The app can be used by owners of Alexa-enabled devices to install skills, control music, manage alarms, and view shopping lists. A web interface is also available to set-up compatible devices (e.g., Amazon Echo, Amazon Dot, Amazon Echo Show).