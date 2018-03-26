Bollywood Hungama
After Bobby Deol and Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde joins Housefull 4

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Housefull 4 is adding many actors to its big family. Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Abhishek Bachchan are returning to the fourth installment. The new additions to the big family include Kriti Sanon and Bobby Deol. Now, we have learned that Pooja Hegde has joined the team as well.

According to our source, Pooja Hegde has reportedly joined the fourth installment of the Housefull franchise. The multistarrer film produced by Sajid Nadiadwala will revolve around the theme of reincarnation.

It is known that South actress Pooja Hegde joined Bollywood with Hrithik Roshan starrer Mohenjo Daro. The film’s debacle really made her cautious. The actress continued working in South films. The actress was not picking any Hindi projects until Housefull 4 came along.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Housefull 4 will release next year around Diwali.

As of now, Pooja Hegde is shooting for a bilingual love story with Bahubali star Prabhas. The film will be directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. It is slated to go on floors around June-end or July.

Also Read: BREAKING: Kriti Sanon signed for Housefull 4; opts out of Mohit Suri’s film

