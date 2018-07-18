Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 18.07.2018 | 7:04 PM IST

Blackbuck Poaching Case: Jodhpur court begins hearing plea against Salman Khan’s conviction

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Salman Khan has had his fair share of the run-in with the legal system. From Arms Act case to blackbuck poaching case, the actor still has several legal problems. While Salman Khan is on bail after his conviction, his Hum Saath Saath Hain co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Neelam, Tabu, Sonali Bendre, Dushyant Singh were acquitted in the killing of two blackbucks case. The Jodhpur court had convicted him on April 5 in blackbuck poaching case and sentenced him for five years. The actor even spent two days in jail after which he was released on bail.

Blackbuck Poaching Case Jodhpur court begins hearing plea against Salman Khan’s conviction

According to NDTV news, the district court, on July 17, began hearing against Salman Khan’s plea. The actor’s lawyers presented their arguments before the district and sessions court that the actor can’t be held guilty on the basis of the similar evidence that were earlier rejected by the High Court. The arguments, which lasted for over 3 hours, were presented before Judge Chandra Kumar Songara. The judge will hear the next arguments on August 3 and 4, 2018.

Salman Khan’s counsel Mahesh Bora began his arguments with the statements given by the Gypsy driver Harish Dulani and owner Arun Yadav. He argued that the evidence including the gun pellets and bloodstains that were found in the car were planted. The counsel even said that the statements given by police officer Satyamani Tiwari, who reportedly searched Salman Khan’s room and recovered firearms, had many gaps.

“First the arguments in the Kankani poaching case would be completed and after the completion of that, arguments on the state’s appeal would begin,” public prosecutor Pokar Ram Bishnoi said in a statement.

Also Read: Race 3 Trailer Launch: Salman Khan BREAKS SILENCE on Blackbuck Poaching case hearing

