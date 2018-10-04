Bigg Boss 12 highlights: Nehha Pendse gets PHYSICAL with Saba Khan, Karanvir and Romil get into bitter fight

Yesterday’s episode of Bigg Boss 12 was one of the most violent episodes till date, thanks to the luxury budget task introduced in the house called ‘Jwalamukhi’. Well, there has been consistent fights breaking out between inmates anyway but this task aggravated their anger towards each other and we saw Karanvir Bohra-Romil, Sreesanth and Nehha Pendse getting all aggressive towards each other. On one hand, there was this action packed task and on other hand, Jasleen and Anup’s differences increased. Romil mediated and tried to convince Anup to forgive Jasleen and not break their Jodi but all was in vain as Anup remained adamant. Infact, Jasleen accused Romil of instigating Anup. She threatened to slap him even.

The fights between the contestants continued as both Sreesanth and Romil pass personal comments on each other and well, irritate each other. Sirshty Rode and Deepak Kumar too got into a fight. The only person who was warning everyone and trying to calm things down was the latest entrant in the Bigg Boss house Surbhi Rana.

In the Jawalamukhi task, a volcano was erected in the middle of the activity area and it was spitting out balls which the contestants had to collect. There was a lot of physical skirmishes during this task. Saba and Somi Khan were moderators. Ultimately, jodis won the task. Saba and Somi got all adamant on becoming next captains but the inmates wanted Deepak Kumar and Urvashi Vani to be captains. The episode ended with Saba asking Bigg Boss to take action against Nehha who got physical with her.

