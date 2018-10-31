Bollywood Hungama
After backing Prasthaanam remake, Sanjay Dutt to now produce a Marathi film

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sanjay Dutt is one busy man. After making a comeback last year with Omung Kumar’s Bhoomi, the actor has signed several projects. One of them is the Hindi remake of Telugu film Prasthaanam which he is also producing. Now, the actor has announced that he is all set to make his Marathi cinema debut as a producer.

After backing Prasthaanam remake, Sanjay Dutt to now produce a Marathi film

Sanjay Dutt announced on Tuesday that his banner Sanjay Dutt’s Productions will produce the yet untitled Marathi film. He shared a picture of the clapboard and captioned it, “Ecstatic to announce @SanjayDuttsProductions’ 1st venture into Marathi films alongside @bluemustangcreations, yet untitled. Directed by @picturewalaraj, starring the talented #DeepakDobriyal #NanditaDhuri @abhijeetkhandkekar @spruhavarad #ChittaranjanGiri & #AryanMenghji.”

The yet untitled Marathi film will star Deepak Dobriyal, Nandita Dhuri, Abhijeet Khandkekar, Spruha Joshi, Aryan Menghji and Chittaranjan Giri. It will be helmed by Rajat Gupta.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt has many projects in the pipeline. One is YRF‘s Shamshera, then Dharma Productions’ Kalank, Ashutosh Gowarikar’s Panipat, Prasthaanam and Torbaaz.

Also Read: After 10 years, Sanjay Dutt to reunite with Manisha Koirala for Prasthaanam remake

