Azure Entertainment acquires rights to remake Spanish film El Cuerpo

Remember the 2012 Spanish film El Cuerpo? The film which revolved around a detective who investigates the disappearance of a woman’s corpse from a morgue, and tries to uncover the cause of her death, went on to become a huge hit in Spain clocking a whopping USD 12 million at the box office.

Now years on we hear that Azure Entertainment has acquired the rights to remake the film in Hindi. Confirming the same Sunir Khetrpal of Azure Entertainment stated that though they have acquired the rights to remake the Spanish film in Hindi they are yet to lock details and casting of the same.

On the other hand, as per industry buzz, it is learnt that Nikkhil Advani will be joining hands with Azure Entertainment to produce the film. However, Azure Entertainment rubbishes this claim stating that the details of the film are yet to be locked and the same will be announced officially within the next two week.

If that wasn’t all trade rumours state that while the film which is slated to be mounted on sets early next year will be directed by debutant Jeethu Joseph and will be shot on a start to finish schedule in and around Mumbai.

As for the cast of the film, Azure Entertainment firmly maintains that the same has yet to be packaged and locked. Rumours have it that Emraan Hashmi and Rishi Kapoor have been roped in for the project while the hunt for the two leading actresses is currently underway.